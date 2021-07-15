PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,492,498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHIL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. PHI Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
