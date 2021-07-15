PHI Token (PHI) Price Tops $0.21

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.24 million and $25.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.12 or 0.00854049 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

