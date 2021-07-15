Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.