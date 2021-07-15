Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Phreesia worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Phreesia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

