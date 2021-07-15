PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.19. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 20,737 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$207.10 million and a P/E ratio of 513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

