PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,041.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $20.02 million and $31,041.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

