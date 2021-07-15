Pickle Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00022171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,548,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,771 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

