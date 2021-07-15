Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

