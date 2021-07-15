PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PZC opened at $11.59 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

