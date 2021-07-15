PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

