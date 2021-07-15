Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $95,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

PDD opened at $108.94 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.