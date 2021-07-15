Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,314 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.23% of Pinterest worth $108,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,266,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

