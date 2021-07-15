Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Repro Med Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRMD. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 million, a P/E ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

