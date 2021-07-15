Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $39.43 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.