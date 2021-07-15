Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00007072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $416.35 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00318351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00169328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003040 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,167,822 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

