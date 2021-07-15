PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $946,741.67 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,820,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

