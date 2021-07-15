Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $80,761.29 and $28.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.98 or 0.06060362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.01426993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00394944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00137027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00608638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00405305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00316147 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.