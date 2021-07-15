PIVX Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $196,443.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019205 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008633 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

