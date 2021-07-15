Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Critical Contrast

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pixelworks alerts:

This table compares Pixelworks and MoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 3.66 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -7.33 MoSys $6.80 million 4.46 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

MoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pixelworks and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than MoSys.

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -80.34% -43.65% -29.31% MoSys -54.47% -67.59% -37.61%

Summary

Pixelworks beats MoSys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2020, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 338 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, the United States, Taiwan, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.