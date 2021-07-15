Pizza Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,743.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.73 or 0.01519754 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

