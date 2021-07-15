Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $90.51. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $88.66, with a volume of 20,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

