Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

