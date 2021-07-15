Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Plains GP worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,943,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

