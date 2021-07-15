Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.35. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 139,908 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.13 million and a P/E ratio of -20.43.
Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
