PlayGame (PXG) Price Down 15.3% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $291,955.34 and approximately $4,228.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.