PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Shares of MYPS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 11,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,382. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.