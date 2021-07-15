Playtech (LON:PTEC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 387.40 ($5.06), with a volume of 814,676 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

