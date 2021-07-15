Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

