Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.25. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 2,149 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

