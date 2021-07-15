pNetwork (PNT) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $12.91 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00856416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,189,919 coins and its circulating supply is 31,553,847 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

