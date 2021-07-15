POA Price Hits $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, POA has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $346,502.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,559,770 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
