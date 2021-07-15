Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,520 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 700.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

