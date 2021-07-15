Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,505 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $224.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

