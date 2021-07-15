Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $104.30 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

