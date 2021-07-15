Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $15,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,509,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $224.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $236.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

