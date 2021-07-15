Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.07% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSR. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $9,730,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at $6,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

