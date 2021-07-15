Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 400,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.04% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

