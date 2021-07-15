Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.45 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

