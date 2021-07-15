Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Centricus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENH opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

