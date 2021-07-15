Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

