Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

