Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 401,000 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 6.37% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

