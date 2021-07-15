Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCGH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 94,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,209. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.52 ($3.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.05.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

