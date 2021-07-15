Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PCGH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 94,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,209. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 225.30 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.52 ($3.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.05.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
