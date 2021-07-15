PolkaDomain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,881.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $319,698.26 and $173,881.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00147896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.75 or 1.00150290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.84 or 0.01001659 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

