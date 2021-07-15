Polkadot Market Capitalization Reaches $12.86 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and $795.59 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $13.18 or 0.00041327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00110975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00149738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.21 or 1.00021222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.01004783 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,091,280,470 coins and its circulating supply is 975,556,314 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

