Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.30

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.30 and traded as low as C$50.90. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.07, with a volume of 16,986 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

