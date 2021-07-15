Polychain Monsters Price Tops $4.32 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00013580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00852235 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,652,935 coins and its circulating supply is 3,197,544 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

