Polymath Market Cap Tops $113.78 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $113.78 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00395395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.