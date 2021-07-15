PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

PLM stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

