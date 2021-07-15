PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 15th total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
PLM stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.