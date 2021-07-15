Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 73,892 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

